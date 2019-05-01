See All Gastroenterologists in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Nicolas Villa, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nicolas Villa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Villa works at Valley Gastroenterology, PS in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Gastroenterology Ps.
    12401 E Sinto Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 755-5220
    Monday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:45am - 3:00pm
    Alaska Regional Hospital
    2801 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 276-1131
    Pionner GI Clinic
    1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 210, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 562-6001
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    South Anchorage Surgery Center LLC
    1917 Abbott Rd Ste 103, Anchorage, AK 99507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 929-8790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Duodenal Polypectomy
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Triwest

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2019
    Informed, intelligent, kind and honestly caring. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Carolanne Matteson in Pullman, WA — May 01, 2019
    About Dr. Nicolas Villa, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1265696553
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Villa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villa has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

