See All Plastic Surgeons in Littleton, CO
Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (162)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Slenkovich works at Colorado Plastic Surgery Center in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Plastic Surgery Center
    761 Southpark Dr, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 783-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Intense Pulse Light
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Intense Pulse Light

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Slenkovich?

    Dec 19, 2022
    From the beginning of my journey everyone has been so nice and caring! I knew I was in good hands and could not be happier with my results! Dr. Slenkovich is the absolute best and the before/aftercare has been amazing.
    — Dec 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Slenkovich to family and friends

    Dr. Slenkovich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Slenkovich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD.

    About Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700926425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine - Birmingham
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slenkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slenkovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slenkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slenkovich works at Colorado Plastic Surgery Center in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Slenkovich’s profile.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. Slenkovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slenkovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slenkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slenkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.