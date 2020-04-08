Dr. Nicolas Rich Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Rich Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicolas Rich Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Rich Jr works at
Nicolas Rich Jr MD Faap PA2900 N Kansas St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4484
Maria Asiain, MD2905 N Stanton St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4484Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rich and his staff have been my children's doctors for 20 years. My kids now go to Dr. Asaian who is a doctor at his practice and I have the utmost respect for both of them and really do appreciate them and their staff for all they have done for my kids all these years.
About Dr. Nicolas Rich Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Dr. Rich Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.