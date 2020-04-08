Overview

Dr. Nicolas Rich Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.



Dr. Rich Jr works at Nicholas Rich Jr MD FAAPPA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.