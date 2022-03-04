Overview

Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.