Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    401 Division St Ste 304, Charleston, WV 25309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 342-3891
    Cabell Huntington Hosp Home Health-proctorville
    1600 Medical Center Dr, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • Thomas Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc surgery Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 04, 2022
    My visit today was wonderful. wasn't rushed at all and wasn't in waiting area long . He is Very knowledgeable and listen to everything i said, Explained my diagnosis in a way i understood very well. Wonderful Treatment. This is the best Hospital to go for Spine treatments. Dr. Phan is the best
    About Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1437328192
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, San Francisco, San Francisco General Hospital, Neurosurgery, Neurotrauma
    Residency
    • University Of Toronto Canada, Neurosurgery
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phan has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

