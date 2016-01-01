See All Pediatricians in Gallup, NM
Dr. Nicolas Peters, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicolas Peters, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gallup, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center and Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services.

Dr. Peters works at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup, NM with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services
    1901 Red Rock Dr, Gallup, NM 87301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 863-7000
  2. 2
    Pimri Pediatrics
    455 N Mesa Dr Ste 8E, Mesa, AZ 85201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    College Clinic
    2111 College Dr, Gallup, NM 87301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 863-1820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Venous Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Umbilical Venous Catheter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Nicolas Peters, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487844791
    Education & Certifications

    • Rainbow Babies Chldns Hosp/Case West Res
    Residency
    Residency
    • St Georges Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

