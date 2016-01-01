Dr. Nicolas Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicolas Peters, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gallup, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center and Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services1901 Red Rock Dr, Gallup, NM 87301 Directions (505) 863-7000
-
2
Pimri Pediatrics455 N Mesa Dr Ste 8E, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions
-
3
College Clinic2111 College Dr, Gallup, NM 87301 Directions (505) 863-1820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
About Dr. Nicolas Peters, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1487844791
Education & Certifications
- Rainbow Babies Chldns Hosp/Case West Res
- Dayton Chldns Med Ctr-Wright State U
- St Georges Med Sch
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.