Dr. Nicolas Muruve, MD

Urology
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicolas Muruve, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Muruve works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery
    5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 08, 2016
    I was referred to Dr. Muruve as one of two So. Florida experts in my condition. He gave me a lot of confidence in his ability to assess and address my problem. After about 5 years of semi-annual monitoring, I elected to have the inevitable surgery and Dr. Muruve did a good job, released me from the hospital after overnight stay, and has continued to monitor annually.
    Tom in Jupiter, FL — May 08, 2016
    About Dr. Nicolas Muruve, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700813078
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • University of Manitoba / Faculty of Medicine
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Manitoba
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Muruve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muruve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muruve has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muruve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muruve has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muruve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Muruve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muruve.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muruve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muruve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

