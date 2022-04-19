Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouawad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bad Axe, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.
Dr. Mouawad works at
1
McLaren Bay - Heart and Vascular - Bad Axe1100 S Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe, MI 48413 Directions (989) 269-7504
2
McLaren Bay Heart and Vascular - West Branch Vascular565 Progress St Ste B, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 345-0748
3
McLaren Bay Region Heart and Vascular1900 Columbus Ave Fl 4, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-3278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
McLaren Bay Region Specialty Clinic801 Joe Mann Blvd Ste J, Midland, MI 48642 Directions (989) 794-5405
5
McLaren Bay - Heart and Vascular - West Branch2110 S M 76 Ste 8, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 516-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mouawad is an exceptional doctor. He treated my father and our family with respect and explained all aspects of the surgery. He did a remarkable job and we really appreciate his skills as a surgeon and his awesome bedside manner. We definitely recommend him and wish we could give him more than 5 stars!!
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1730388497
- The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital
- Royal College of Surgeons
- McGill University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
