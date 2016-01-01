Dr. Nicolas Kissell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Kissell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicolas Kissell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
SVMC Diabetes & Endocrine Center355 Abbott St Ste 200, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-3636
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1336467240
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kissell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kissell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kissell has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kissell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kissell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kissell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.