Overview

Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Ajkay works at UofL Physicians - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.