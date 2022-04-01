Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajkay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Ajkay works at
Locations
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He conveys complicated information in a very clear and organized way. He is appropriately concerned with patient's modesty. He does not want people leaving his office unless they understand everything he said to them. He is particular about the appearance of people after their surgery. I would strongly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajkay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajkay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajkay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajkay works at
Dr. Ajkay has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajkay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajkay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajkay.
