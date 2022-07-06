Dr. Nicola Toritto, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toritto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicola Toritto, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicola Toritto, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oswego, IL.
Dr. Toritto works at
Locations
Oswego Commons Family Dental1490 Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL 60543 Directions (630) 919-0193
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A had dental-phobia for many years and Dr. Toritto put me at great ease making it a very smooth and enjoyable visit! Thank you for your amazing care and understanding and no judgement! Already looking forward to my next visit!
About Dr. Nicola Toritto, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1265959126
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toritto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toritto accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Toritto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Toritto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toritto works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Toritto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toritto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toritto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toritto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.