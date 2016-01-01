See All Dermatologists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Nicola Quatrano, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. 

Dr. Quatrano works at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Locations

  1. 1
    White Plains Hospital Physician Associates
    185 Kisco Ave Ste 300, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 242-2020
  2. 2
    White Plains Hospital Physician Associates
    700 Post Rd Ste 34, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 472-7023
  3. 3
    V-care Pharmacy of Chestnut Hill
    1244 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 731-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Warts
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Nicola Quatrano, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1154663458
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quatrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quatrano has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quatrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Quatrano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quatrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quatrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quatrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

