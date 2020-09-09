Overview

Dr. Nicola Pemberton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from St. George's University, School Of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Pemberton works at Artemis OB/GYN, LLC in Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.