Dr. Nicola Pemberton, MD
Dr. Nicola Pemberton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from St. George's University, School Of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Artemis OB/GYN, LLC1945 Us Highway 22 W, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 624-9665
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Can’t say enough good things about Dr. Pemberton and the staff at Artemis. You never feel rushed or overlooked. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly. They have a birthing center, doulas and a midwife on site for heaven’s sake!! Office, exam rooms and rest rooms are always clean and welcoming. I traveled all the way from PA to continue seeing Dr. Pemberton, that should tell you something!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- St. George's University, School Of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies
- University of Miami
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Pemberton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pemberton.
