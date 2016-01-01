Overview

Dr. Nicola Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at uams.edu in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Durham, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.