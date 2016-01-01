Dr. Nicola Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicola Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicola Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-5822
Eye Care Associates2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 3300 Executive Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 997-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicola Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1194815688
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Georgetown University
