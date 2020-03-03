Overview

Dr. Nicola Gathaiya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Gathaiya works at Adult Medicine/Endcrinlgy Specs in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.