Dr. Nicola DeAngelis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nicola DeAngelis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts/New England Med Center

Dr. DeAngelis works at UMMH and Shields HC Group in Shrewsbury, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMMH and Shields HC Group
    151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 258-4272
    UMass Memorial Health Orthopedics at Westborough
    154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 871-2389
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus
    281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-5979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2017
    The best ortho Dr for surgery! His results are incredible. Since 2 different surgeries over 5-7 yrs ago, I’ve never had a reoccurring problem! His results are not only amazing, his bedside manner is just as incredible! Dr. D explains everything in layman’s terms and truly cares about ALL his patients. The very best without question!!!!!!
    Jeffrey Rosenberg in Bellingham, Mass. — Oct 27, 2017
    About Dr. Nicola DeAngelis, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1801887120
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts/New England Med Center
    • Umass Med School Worcester Ma
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicola DeAngelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeAngelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. DeAngelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. DeAngelis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. DeAngelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. DeAngelis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. DeAngelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. DeAngelis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeAngelis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeAngelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeAngelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

