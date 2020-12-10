Dr. Nicola Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicola Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicola Chin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chin works at
Morehouse Healthcare Inc.1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 550, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 756-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This women has literally saved my sister life other doctors dismissed her seizures and claimed that she would not live past 3. She is happily alive and thriving and in her twenties.Dr Chin is kind a. Doctor that wont hesitate to give her patients the best care possible.
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1164465985
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.