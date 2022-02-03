Dr. Nicola Abate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicola Abate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicola Abate, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Di Modena E Reggio Emilia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Abate works at
Locations
Diabetes and Endocrinology4002 Garth Rd Ste 120, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 628-7240
Diabetes and Endocrinology2020 Nasa Pkwy # 218, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 724-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was having issues with my weight and hormonal imbalances for years that were putting me at risk for severe health issues that run in my family. Dr. Abate took the time to formulate a plan for me and get my health back under control. He is extremely patient and knowledgeable and takes a lot of time with his patients. I am so thankful that I found this doctor and highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Nicola Abate, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1588621692
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Universita Di Modena E Reggio Emilia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abate accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abate works at
Dr. Abate speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abate.
