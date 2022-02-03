Overview

Dr. Nicola Abate, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Di Modena E Reggio Emilia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Abate works at Bay Area Metabolic Health in Baytown, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.