Dr. Nicky Bhatia, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicky Bhatia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
358 5th Ave Rm 1203, New York, NY 10001
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
His Staff is very nice and Helpful. they will graciously help you with everything. It was seamless and hasselfree.
About Dr. Nicky Bhatia, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326210022
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Syracuse
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Hospital Medical Center
- SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
- Dartmouth College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
