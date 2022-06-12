Dr. Nickul Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nickul Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nickul Jain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Main Office-Bakersfield2400 Bahamas Dr Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 328-5565
Adventist Health Physician's Network2701 Chester Ave Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 241-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jain is amazing. He’s honest and professional. I’ve had two surgeries that both help relieve severe back pain.
About Dr. Nickul Jain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
