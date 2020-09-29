Overview

Dr. Nickole Bazger, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Bazger works at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI, Royal Oak, MI and Birmingham, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.