Dr. Nickole Bazger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nickole Bazger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nickole Bazger, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Bazger works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Healthcare Associates Pllc1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-1630
-
2
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions
-
3
Michigan Institute for Interventional Pain1234 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 384-8020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Women's Healthcare Associates32686 Woodward Ave Ste 103, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 645-0840
-
5
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 645-0840
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazger?
Dr. Bazger has been the most amazing doctor I’ve experienced. She is not only beyond compassionate and patient, but her knowledge and experience is unmatched. I’ve seen countless infertility specialists over the years. She’s been the first to treat me like a whole person. She didn’t just put a bandaid on my issues and prescribe medications like other docs in the past. She treated me with dignity and respect and her medical techniques are so unique to each patient. I have so much admiration for her and am eternally grateful to her for the gift of my baby and healthy body.
About Dr. Nickole Bazger, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609031202
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazger works at
Dr. Bazger has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.