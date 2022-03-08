Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomasic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD
Overview
Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tomasic works at
Locations
Advanced Urology8540 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 911, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 670-9119
Marina Del Rey Hospital4650 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 823-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! Dr. Tomasic performed "life changing surgery" on my testicles. I had walnut sized cysts in my scrotum. Dr.T removed them and gave me every option of a comfortable recovery. Thanks, a total success. The staff was awesome, nurses, office, SP Hospital. They all took incredible care of me!
About Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104875160
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomasic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomasic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomasic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomasic works at
Dr. Tomasic has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomasic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tomasic speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomasic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomasic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomasic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomasic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.