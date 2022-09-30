Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linkous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD
Overview
Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Linkous works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 276-4837Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah1516 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 276-4835Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Waupaca902 RIVERSIDE DR, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 276-4840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linkous?
Excellent surgeon, kept me and my family in the loop, recovery was much faster than anticipated. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1285015834
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, University Of Chicago Medical Center
- Orthopaedic Surgery William Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Mi
- Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linkous has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linkous accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linkous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linkous works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Linkous. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linkous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linkous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linkous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.