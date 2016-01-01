Overview

Dr. Nickolas Lind, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lind works at Central City Community Health Center in Indio, CA with other offices in Blythe, CA and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.