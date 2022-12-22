Overview

Dr. Nickolas Katsoulakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Katsoulakis works at Krates Eye Center in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.