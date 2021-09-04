See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Burr Ridge, IL
Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Garbis works at LOYOLA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Burr Ridge, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. William Shaughnessy, MD
Dr. William Shaughnessy, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Bruce Levy, MD
Dr. Bruce Levy, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loyola University Medical Center
    6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-1000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
  2. 2
    Loyola Center for Health at Oakbrook Terrace
    1s260 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888
  3. 3
    2160 S 1st Ave Ste 17, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-3834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garbis?

    Sep 04, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Garbis for replacement shoulder surgery. He operated on my 77-year-old mother recently in May 2021. She had been suffering from arthritis and in addition to a ruptured rotator cuff for about a year and was very hesitant to have surgery after going through shots, etc with another orthopedic doctor. Dr. Garbis was recommended by a pain specialist and I’m so Grateful for that recommendation. Dr. Garbis explained her options with surgery being one of them. He explained the surgery details (before and after) with such detail and made her feel very comfortable that she immediately agreed to have the surgery and it was the best choice. After six weeks she was pain free, could lift her arm and do housework with no pain. He is a great listener and very patient.
    Grateful Daughter — Sep 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garbis to family and friends

    Dr. Garbis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garbis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD.

    About Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750537452
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garbis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garbis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garbis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garbis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.