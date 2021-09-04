Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Garbis works at
Locations
-
1
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
-
2
Loyola Center for Health at Oakbrook Terrace1s260 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (888) 584-7888
- 3 2160 S 1st Ave Ste 17, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3834
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garbis?
I highly recommend Dr. Garbis for replacement shoulder surgery. He operated on my 77-year-old mother recently in May 2021. She had been suffering from arthritis and in addition to a ruptured rotator cuff for about a year and was very hesitant to have surgery after going through shots, etc with another orthopedic doctor. Dr. Garbis was recommended by a pain specialist and I’m so Grateful for that recommendation. Dr. Garbis explained her options with surgery being one of them. He explained the surgery details (before and after) with such detail and made her feel very comfortable that she immediately agreed to have the surgery and it was the best choice. After six weeks she was pain free, could lift her arm and do housework with no pain. He is a great listener and very patient.
About Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1750537452
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garbis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garbis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garbis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garbis works at
Dr. Garbis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garbis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garbis speaks Greek and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.