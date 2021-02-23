Overview

Dr. Nickolaos Michelakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Michelakis works at NYU Langone Medical Associates--Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.