Dr. Nickolaos Michelakis, MD
Dr. Nickolaos Michelakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Bethpage Primary Medical Care530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-5000
NYU Langone Cardiology Associates - Mineola212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr.Michel Ali’s is a very thorough and excellent dr. I give him 110 percent. I have allready recommended to family and friends.
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Fordham University
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Michelakis speaks Greek.
