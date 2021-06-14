Dr. Nickolai Talanin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talanin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nickolai Talanin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nickolai Talanin, MD is a Dermatologist in Centreville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tashkent St Med Institute.
Dr. Talanin works at
U.S. Dermatology Partners Centreville13880 Braddock Rd Ste 301, Centreville, VA 20121 Directions (703) 222-2773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clinical Dermatology Center14500 Avion Pkwy Ste 100, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 705-7000
U.S. Dermatology Partners Sterling21495 Ridgetop Cir Ste 105, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (703) 450-5959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Always very professional and very knowledgeable
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1578682894
- National Canver Institute Nih
- University Of Tenn
- Med College Of Ohio
- Tashkent St Med Institute
- Dermatology
Dr. Talanin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talanin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talanin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talanin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talanin speaks Russian.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Talanin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talanin.
