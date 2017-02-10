Dr. Pfanzelter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicklas Pfanzelter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicklas Pfanzelter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Pfanzelter works at
Consultants In Hematology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2320
- Evanston Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr Nick for the last two years and I have nothing but praise for the man. He takes his time to understand your problems and concerns and works to find real solutions. Thanks Doc. MV
- Medical Oncology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
