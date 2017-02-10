See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Nicklas Pfanzelter, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (6)
Dr. Nicklas Pfanzelter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Pfanzelter works at University Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Melanoma and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Consultants In Hematology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-2320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Melanoma
Kidney Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Melanoma
Kidney Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2017
    I've been seeing Dr Nick for the last two years and I have nothing but praise for the man. He takes his time to understand your problems and concerns and works to find real solutions. Thanks Doc. MV
    Warrenville — Feb 10, 2017
    About Dr. Nicklas Pfanzelter, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1598968976
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pfanzelter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pfanzelter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pfanzelter works at University Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pfanzelter’s profile.

    Dr. Pfanzelter has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Melanoma and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfanzelter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfanzelter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfanzelter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfanzelter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfanzelter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

