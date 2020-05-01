Overview

Dr. Nick Ungson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation.



Dr. Ungson works at Lake Center Of Hope in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.