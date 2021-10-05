Dr. Nick Majetich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majetich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nick Majetich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nick Majetich, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 280, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
Was able to see me on an emergency basis, taking up his lunch hour. Provided clear explanation of tests and their results. Offered options on how to move forward with my healthcare. Was just a nice man.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396817474
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
