Dr. Nick Mahavir, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahavir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nick Mahavir, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nick Mahavir, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Mahavir works at
Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle of Central Florida1140 Kelton Ave Bldg 3, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 521-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been fighting issues with my feet for many years and have finally found the perfect doctor. I can not recommend Dr. Mahavir any higher. His knowledge and patient relations are second to none.
About Dr. Nick Mahavir, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahavir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahavir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahavir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahavir speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahavir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahavir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahavir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahavir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.