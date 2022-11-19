Overview

Dr. Nicholas Kuntz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kuntz works at Idaho Urologic Institute in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.