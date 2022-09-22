Dr. Nick Hatzis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatzis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nick Hatzis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nick Hatzis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
- Pointe Coupee General Hospital
Timely, friendly and knowledgeable
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1598723298
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- LSU/Charity Hosp
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
