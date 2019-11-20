Overview

Dr. Nick Ghazarian, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Mission Community Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Ghazarian works at Precision Spine & Orthopedics Inc. in Glendale, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.