Dr. Nick Dang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nick Dang, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nick Dang, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Dang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3650
-
2
North Benson Clinic Urgent Care10555 SE Carr Rd Bldg M, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 203-7290
-
3
Valley Podiatry Clinic7203 129th Ave SE # 200, Newcastle, WA 98056 Directions (425) 203-7290
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
He took excellent care of me at the wound clinic I am now going to see him for Poditary!
About Dr. Nick Dang, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1184989451
Education & Certifications
- Franciscan Health System
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.