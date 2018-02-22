Overview

Dr. Nick Dang, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dang works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Renton, WA with other offices in Newcastle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.