Overview

Dr. Nichole Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Smith works at AdventHealth Medical Group Endocrinology at Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.