Overview

Dr. Nicholas Zendler, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Zendler works at MultiCare Adult Epilepsy Center - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank S. Baker Center
    316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 408, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-0344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Is a pretty cool doctor and talks to people nice :)
    Maggie — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Zendler, DO

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1275897068
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
