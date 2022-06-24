Dr. Zendler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Zendler, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Zendler, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Zendler works at
Locations
-
1
Frank S. Baker Center316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 408, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-0344
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zendler?
Is a pretty cool doctor and talks to people nice :)
About Dr. Nicholas Zendler, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1275897068
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zendler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zendler works at
Dr. Zendler has seen patients for Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zendler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zendler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zendler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.