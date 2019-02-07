Dr. Nicholas Yaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Yaru, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Yaru, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Locations
John F Cook Jr M D A Medical1441 Avocado Ave Ste 802, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yaru made my surgery so wonderful. Having had a hip replacement 10 years before, with a different surgeon, that hit my siatic nerve and left me with no dorsey flex I was differently scared to death to go through all this again. Dr. Yaru made me so comfortable and relaxed. I was spinning 5 weeks later. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nicholas Yaru, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861566507
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Knee and Sports Med
- University of California, San Diego
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaru accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaru has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yaru speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaru.
