Dr. Nicholas Xenopoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Xenopoulos, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.
Dr. Xenopoulos works at
East Tennessee Heart Consultants9330 Park West Blvd Ste 202, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-4850
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee398 N Main St, Decatur, TN 37322 Directions (865) 373-7100
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee1031 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (865) 373-7100
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee9320 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-7100
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
Dr xenopoulos cleared out a 92% blockage within 2 days of being found thus saving my life.. I had previously consulted with other heart drs but was told nothing was wrong.. Excellent work and guidance. Will continue to see him for my heart health!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Wake Forest University
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital-Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki, Faculty Of Medicine
