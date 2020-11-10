Overview

Dr. Nicholas Xenopoulos, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.



Dr. Xenopoulos works at CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF EAST TENNESSEE HEART CONSULTANTS in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Decatur, TN and Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.