Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter is a dermatologist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. He currently practices at Arsenault Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Arsenault Dermatology8926 77th Ter E Unit 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 907-0222
Arsenault Dermatology230 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 907-0222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter
- Dermatology
- English
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolhaupter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolhaupter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolhaupter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolhaupter has seen patients for Ringworm, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolhaupter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolhaupter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolhaupter.
