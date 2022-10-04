Dr. Nicholas Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Wilson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health - Woodbridge14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (718) 920-6656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 3 procedures done with Dr. Wilson in the last year. He is professional, personable and very thorough. He has great bed side manner, and explains everything so you can understand. He made sure I was comfortable, and calmed my nerves. I highly recommend him, and will use him in the future when needed. Thank you, Dr. Wilson.
About Dr. Nicholas Wilson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1477872158
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Hospital of University of Philadelphia Pennsylvania
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Iowa
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.