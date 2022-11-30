Dr. Nicholas Wills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Wills, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Wills, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Locations
Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ucare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Wills, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1548306202
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Center
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.