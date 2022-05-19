Dr. Nicholas Wetjen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetjen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Wetjen, MD
Dr. Nicholas Wetjen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Iowa Clinic Neurosurgical Services1215 Pleasant St Ste 608, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-5760
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
I was in horrible pain-- was falling, could hardly walk. Dr Wetjen performed a very successful surgery on me. Today I am able to do many activities-- yard work. gardening, and many social activities-- I CAN ENJOY LIFE!!! Dr Wetjen is my hero, and I highly recommend him.
- University Of Utah, Primary Children's Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Loras College
- Emergency Medicine
Dr. Wetjen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wetjen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wetjen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetjen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetjen.
