Dr. Nicholas Wessling, MD
Dr. Nicholas Wessling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Wessling works at
1
NY Orthopedics159 E 74th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-3301
2
NY Orthopedics, Long Island1600 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Westbury, NY 11590 Directions (516) 243-8506Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
3
NY Orthopedics, Scarsdale2 Overhill Rd Ste 310, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (212) 737-3301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Wessling helped me get back on my feet after a knee injury. He was kind, prompt and professional. Will recommend to friends if they need an orthopedic.
About Dr. Nicholas Wessling, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital (Sports Medicine)
- Mount Sinai Medical Center Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
