Dr. Nicholas Wessling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Wessling works at NY Orthopedics in New York, NY with other offices in Westbury, NY and Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.