Overview

Dr. Nicholas Webber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Webber works at Aurora Advanced Orthopaedics in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.