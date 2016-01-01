See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Nicholas Volpe, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Volpe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Volpe works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia and Hypotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Exotropia
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Exotropia

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Exotropia
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia
Eye Infections
Paralytic Strabismus
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esophoria
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemifacial Spasm
Heterophoria
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neuro-Ophthalmological Disorders
Neurological Diseases
Night Blindness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Nerve Coloboma With Renal Disease
Optic Neuritis
Progressive High Myopia
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Vascular Disease
Vertical Heterophoria
Vision Impairment
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nicholas Volpe, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982664272
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts Eye/Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Volpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Volpe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Volpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Volpe works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Volpe’s profile.

    Dr. Volpe has seen patients for Hypertropia and Hypotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Volpe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

