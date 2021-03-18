Dr. Videtti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Videtti, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Videtti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Georges U.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 127 Union St Ste 109, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-1255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and so grateful for his insight.
About Dr. Nicholas Videtti, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1699861658
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Camden
- UMDNJ-Newark
- St Georges U
- Psychiatry
Dr. Videtti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Videtti has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Videtti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Videtti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Videtti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Videtti, there are benefits to both methods.