Dr. Nicholas Vernetti, MD
Dr. Nicholas Vernetti, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Palm Medical Group9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 696-7256Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Vernetti is way ahead of Las Vegas medical care. He is able to figure out what other specialists have missed. As a result, he influences changes to medical care that are improving the quality of life and most likely also extending the lifespan of his patient.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407939317
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Vernetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vernetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vernetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vernetti has seen patients for Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vernetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernetti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.