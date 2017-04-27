Overview

Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Vedder works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

