Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Vedder works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Foot & Ankle Center at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview
    908 Jefferson St Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Apr 27, 2017
My 10yo sons arm was saved by Dr. Vedder and his team. He was airlifted to HMC after being told in Spokane that the damage was so severe the arm needed to be amputated. Dr Vedder talked to us before starting surgery about the probable amputation but that he would do everything he could through Gods guidance to save the arm. After the initial 9hr procedure and several reconstructive surgeries over the next 8 years my son has 95% use and went on to ROW for MSU Crew team. Dr. Vedder is the best!
Theodore (Son) in Spokane Washington — Apr 27, 2017
About Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710062492
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Residency
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Internship
  • University Wash Hosps
Medical Education
  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vedder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vedder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vedder works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Vedder’s profile.

Dr. Vedder has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

