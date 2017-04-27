Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Vedder works at
Locations
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Foot & Ankle Center at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview908 Jefferson St Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My 10yo sons arm was saved by Dr. Vedder and his team. He was airlifted to HMC after being told in Spokane that the damage was so severe the arm needed to be amputated. Dr Vedder talked to us before starting surgery about the probable amputation but that he would do everything he could through Gods guidance to save the arm. After the initial 9hr procedure and several reconstructive surgeries over the next 8 years my son has 95% use and went on to ROW for MSU Crew team. Dr. Vedder is the best!
About Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1710062492
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Wash Hosps
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vedder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vedder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vedder has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedder.
