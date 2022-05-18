Overview

Dr. Nicholas Tzikas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Tzikas works at Yale School Of Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.